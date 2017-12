LONDON, Dec 13 (IFR) - Romania has sent a request for proposals to banks for a syndicated euro bond, according to sources.

Romania (Baa3/BBB-/BBB-) added €1bn to its €1bn 2.375% 2027s in October at a yield of 2.114%. Barclays, Citigroup, Erste, ING and Societe Generale were leads on that trade. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; Editing by Sudip Roy)