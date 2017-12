Dec 14 (Reuters) - KINO POLSKA TV SA

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT WILL ACQUIRE 30 PERCENT STAKE IN CABLE TELEVISION NETWORKS & PARTNERS SP. Z O.O. (CTN&P) FOR 10 MILLION ZLOTYS ON JAN. 23, 2018

* BY BUYING 236 SHARES OF CTN&P, IT WILL INCREASE ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 100 PCT

* CTN&P OWNS A LICENCE TO BROADCAST THE ZOOM TV CHANNEL

