BRIEF-Expert System decides on share capital increase via accelerated book building procedure

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL FOR MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF EUR 4.3 MILLION (INCLUDING SHARE PREMIUM), BY ISSUE OF MAXIMUM OF 3,271,000 ORDINARY SHARES, WITHOUT EXPRESS PAR VALUE

* NEWLY ISSUED SHARES WILL BE OFFERED FOR SUBSCRIPTION AS PART OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO BE CARRIED OUT USING ACCELERATED BOOK BUILDING PROCEDURE AND RESERVED SOLELY TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS IN ITALY AND INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ABROAD

* SHARES WILL BE OFFERED AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF EUR 1.30/SHARE

* ACCELERATED BOOK BUILDING WILL BE INITIATED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* INTEGRAE SIM WILL ACT AS THE SOLE BOOKRUNNER, AND SIMMONS & SIMMONS WERE THE LEGAL ADVISORS FOR THE OPERATION

