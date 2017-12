Dec 14 (Reuters) - OESTERREICHISCHE STAATSDRUCKEREI :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY CLAIM AGAINST REPUBLIC OF KOSOVO TO BE SETTLED BY INSTALLMENT

* PARTIES HAVE NOW AGREED ON AN INSTALLMENT PAYMENT TO BE PAID BY THE REPUBLIC OF KOSOVO TO OESTERREICHISCHE STAATSDRUCKEREI IN 2017, AMOUNTING TO EUR 4.95 MLN

