BRIEF-Consob Approves Offer By Dali Italy Bidco For All Dada Shares

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Dada SpA:

* DALI ITALY BIDCO SPA SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITALIAN WATCHDOG (CONSOB) HAS APPROVED ITS COMPULSORY PUBLIC OFFER FOR ALL DADA SPA ORDINARY SHARES

* OFFER FOR MAXIMUM 5.1 MILLION DADA‘S ORDINARY SHARES, IN ADDITION TO MAXIMUM OF 1.6 MILLION NEWLY ISSUED DADA SHARES IN CASE OF EXERCISE OF ALL STOCK OPTIONS GRANTED BY DADA AND STILL EXERCISABLE

* OFFER PERIOD WILL START ON DEC 18 AND WILL END ON JAN 24, 2018

* THE OFFER PRICE SET AT EUR 4.00/SHARE TENDERED INTO THE OFFER

