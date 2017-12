Dec 15 (Reuters) - EI TOWERS SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS REACHED A CONSENSUAL EMPLOYMENT RESOLUTION AGREEMENT WITH VALTER GOTTARDI, GENERAL MANAGER OF THE BUSINESS DIVISION AND CEO OF EI TOWERS

* THE RESOLUTION IS EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 30, 2018

