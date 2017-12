BRIEF-Masmovil Launches Repurchase Tender Offer Of 68 Mln Euros For Two Bond Issues

Dec 14 (Reuters) - MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY LAUNCHES TENDER OFFER OF REPURCHASE DIRECTED TO ALL HOLDERS OF SENIOR GUARANTEED BONDS FOR AGGREGATE TOTAL OF 68 MILLION EUROS, AT 5.75 PCT INTEREST AND MATURITY ON 21 JULY 2024

* OFFER DIRECTED TO BONDS ISSUED IN JULY 21 2016 AND MARCH 10 2017

* REPURCHASE PRICE FOR EACH BOND IS 113,75 PCT OF NOMINAL VALUE WITH ADDITIONAL 2.42 PCT OF ACCRUED INTEREST OF PERIOD BETWEEN JULY 28 AND DECEMBER 29

* OFFER HAS NO MINIMUM ACCEPTANCE VALUE AND DEADLINE FOR ACCEPTANCE IS DECEMBER 29 WITH RESULTS ANNOUNCED ON JAN 2 2018

* TO FINANCE PAYMENT OF REPURCHASE WITH NEW TRANCHE OF BANK FINANCING OF UP TO 78 MILLION EUROS AND RESIDUALLY WITH TREASURY AND CASH ACCOUNTS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)