Dec 15 (Reuters) - STEFANEL SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT CONFIRMS ITS 2018-2022 TARGETS

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE AT EUR 127.0 MLN VS 2017 TARGET OF EUR 147.7 MLN

* SEES FY 2017 EBITDA LOSS AT EUR 11.2 MLN VS 2017 TARGET OF A LOSS OF EUR 2.6 MLN

* SEES FY 2017 NET DEBT AT EUR 49.7 MLN VS 2017 TARGET OF EUR 63.3 MLN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)