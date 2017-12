BRIEF-AAT Holding, Major Shareholder Plan To Delist Co Shares From WSE

Dec 15 (Reuters) - AAT HOLDING SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER, LOCK SYNDICATION SCA

* AS A PART OF THE AGREEMENT, THEY PLAN TO BUY BACK COMPANY‘S SHARES FROM MINOR SHAREHOLDERS AND TAKE ACTIONS TO WITHDRAW COMPANY‘S SHARES FROM TRADING ON MAIN MARKET OF WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE

* MANAGEMENT WILL CALL FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND RECOMMEND RESOLUTION OF SHARE BUYBACK OF UP TO 30 PERCENT OF COMPANY‘S SHARES AT PURCHASE PRICE OF 19.50 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* COMPANY SAYS THAT THE DECISION TO BUY BACK OWN SHARES IS DUE TO COSTS AND INFORMATIVE OBLIGATIONS AS WELL AS LIMITED LIQUIDITY OF THE COMPANY‘S SHARES AND LIMITED ACCESS TO FINANCING FROM CAPITAL MARKET

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)