Dec 18 (Reuters) - PAION AG:

* SAID ON SUNDAY GRANTED EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO MUNDIPHARMA FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF REMIMAZOLAM IN JAPAN

* EUR 1 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT TO PAION

* ADDITIONAL REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO EUR 25 MILLION

* ROYALTIES RANGING FROM LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS TO OVER 20%

