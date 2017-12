Dec 18(Reuters) - EBC Solicitors SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS SOLD PART OF ITS BUSINESS RELATED TO AUTHORIZED ADVISER ON NEWCONNECT AND CATALYST MARKETS FOR 1 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE BUYER IS KANCELARIA ADWOKACKA KRAMER I WSPÓLNICY SP.J.

* AS A RESULT, THE COMPANY STOPPED AUTHORIZED ADVISER ACTIVITY ON NEWCONNECT AND CATALYST MARKETS, EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC. 15

