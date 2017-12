BRIEF-Vantage Development, Rank Progress To Cooperate On Investment

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Vantage Development SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH RANK PROGRESS SA ON JOINT REAL ESTATE PROJECT IN WROCLAW

* THE PARTIES PLAN TO BUILD A PROJECT FOR A TOTAL OF ABOUT 2,400 APARTMENTS AND COMMERCIAL PREMISES

* THE TOTAL VALUE OF THE RIGHT OF PERPETUAL USUFRUCT FOR THE REAL ESTATE IS 159.6 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE INVESTMENT WILL BE CARRIED OUT BY SPECIAL PURPOSED VEHICLE COMPANIES, IN WHICH VANTAGE WILL TAKE 55 PERCENT STAKE, WHILE RANK PROGRESS 45 PERCENT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)