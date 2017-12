REFILE-BRIEF-Aker Solutions wins orders from Aker BP, value not disclosed

(Fixes typo in headline)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Aker Solutions Asa:

* AKER SOLUTIONS WINS ORDERS FROM AKER BP FOR OFFSHORE NORWAY FIELDS

* THE COMPANY WILL DELIVER TWO SUBSEA MANIFOLDS, A CONTROLS SYSTEM AND UMBILICALS FOR SKOGUL, WHICH WILL BE TIED BACK TO THE NORTH SEA ALVHEIM FIELD. IT WILL ALSO PROVIDE UMBILICALS AND DETAILED ENGINEERING OF THE TOPSIDE FOR A NORMALLY UNMANNED INSTALLATION (NUI) FOR VALHALL FLANK WEST, WHICH WILL BE TIED BACK TO THE VALHALL FIELD CENTER

* THE SUBSEA WORK WILL BE CARRIED OUT AS PART OF AKER SOLUTIONS’ SUBSEA ALLIANCE WITH AKER BP AND SUBSEA 7. THE TOPSIDE ENGINEERING WORK IS BEING UNDERTAKEN AS PART OF A WELLHEAD PLATFORM ALLIANCE WITH AKER BP, KVAERNER AND ABB. THE ALLIANCES HAVE PREVIOUSLY COMPLETED FRONT-END ENGINEERING WORK FOR BOTH FIELDS

* THE PARTIES AGREED TO NOT DISCLOSE THE VALUE OF THE ORDERS, WHICH WILL BE BOOKED IN THE FOURTH QUARTER Source text:here

