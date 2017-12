BRIEF-OncoArendi Therapeutics Plans To Debut On WSE

Dec 18 (Reuters) - ONCOARENDI THERAPEUTICS (OAT) IPO-ORT.WA:

* A BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANY ONCOARENDI THERAPEUTICS IPO-ORT.WA HAS SUBMITTED AN IPO PROSPECTUS TO THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF), THE COMPANY SAID IN A STATEMENT

* THE COMPANY PLANS TO ISSUE NEW SHARES VIA PUBLIC OFFERING AND DEBUT ON THE MAIN MARKET OF THE WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE)

* THE COMPANY‘S CEO AND CO-FOUNDER, MARCIN SZUMOWSKI, EYES THE DEBUT IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018

* FROM THE IPO PROCEEDS PLANS TO FINANCE ITS CURRENTLY UNDERTAKEN R&D PROJECTS AND TO FUND NEW PROJECTS

* OAT DEDICATES ITSELF TO DISCOVERING, DEVELOPING AND COMMERCIALIZING NOVEL THERAPEUTICS FOR NEOPLASTIC AND INFLAMMATORY DISEASES

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)