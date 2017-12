BRIEF-CFI Holding To Lower Nominal Value Of Shares, Issue New Ones

Dec 19 (Reuters) - CFI HOLDING SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO LOWER SHARE CAPITAL BY 22.1 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM 58.2 MILLION ZLOTYS TO COVER LOSSES FROM PREVIOUS YEARS

* THE NOMINAL VALUE OF SHARES WILL BE LOWERED TO 0.31 ZLOTY PER SHARE FROM 0.50 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS ALSO DECIDED TO RAISE CAPITAL VIA THE SERIES F SHARE ISSUE OF UP TO 3 BILLION SHARES AT THE ISSUE PRICE OF 0.31 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* THE SHARES WILL BE ISSUE VIA A PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITHOUT PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS

* THEY ALSO RESOLVED TO REVOKE RESOLUTIONS SIX AND SEVEN VOTED ON APRIL 28

* THE RESOLUTIONS CONCERNED THE ISSUE OF SERIES D SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS WITH RIGHTS TO ACQUIRE SERIES E SHARES AS WELL AS A CONDITIONAL SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

