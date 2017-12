BRIEF- KNF Recommends BZ WBK Additional Capital Requirement

Dec 19 (Reuters) - BANK ZACHODNI WBK:

* THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) RECOMMENDS BZ WBK TO KEEP OWN FUNDS FOR ADDITIONAL CAPITAL REQUIREMENT IN RELATION TO THE RISK RESULTING FROM FX MORTGAGES AT 0.44 P.P. OVER THE AMOUNT OF TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO (TCR)

* IT SHOULD BE COVERED AT LEAST IN 75 PERCENT BY TIER 1 CAPITAL

* BZ WBK MEETS THE ABOVE REQUIREMENTS ON BOTH THE STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED LEVELS

* THE REGULATOR HAS ALSO INFORMED ABOUT THE ADDITIONAL ADD-ON FOR BZ WBK IN THE AMOUNT OF 0.71 P.P.

* THE ADD-ON IS USED IN THE COMMERCIAL BANKS’ DIVIDEND POLICY, MEASURING THE BANK‘S SENSITIVITY TO AN UNFAVORABLE MACROECONOMIC SCENARIO

