BRIEF-Alior Bank Says To Receive 94.3 Mln Zlotys In Settlement Related to Purchase of BPH

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Alior Bank:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT WILL RECEIVE 94.3 MILLION ZLOTYS AS PART OF THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT RELATED TO THE PURCHASE OF PART OF BUSINESS OF BANK BPH SA

* THE SETTLEMENT WAS SIGNED WITH BANK BPH, GE INVESTMENTS POLAND SP. Z O.O., DRB HOLDINGS BV AND SELECTIVE AMERICAN FINANCIAL ENTERPRISES LLC

* SAID THAT AS OF RECEIVING THE SETTLEMENT PAYMENT, IT WOULD NOT RAISE CERTAIN CLAIMS RELATING TO THE SETTLEMENT OF THE ACQUISITION OF A PART OF THE BPH BUSINESS

* THE EXECUTION OF THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT HAS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ALIOR BANK‘S FINANCIAL RESULT AND DOES NOT AFFECT THE MANNER OF RECOGNIZING THE PRICE FOR THE ACQUISITION OF A PART OF THE BPH OPERATIONS IN THE BANK’S ACCOUNTS

