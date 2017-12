Dec 20 (Reuters) - PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY BOARD HAD APPROVED THE APPOINTMENT OF MANUEL POLANCO MORENO, CURRENT DEPUTY CHAIRMAN, AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PRISA WITH EFFECT FROM JAN. 1, 2018

