Dec 20 (Reuters) - QUABIT INMOBILIARIA SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS CLOSED CAPITAL INCREASE AFTER SHARE PLACEMENT IN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF 29.0 MILLION EUROS

* ISSUED 17.6 MILLION SHARES, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO 18.89 PERCENT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* ISSUE PRICE AT 1.65 EURO PER SHARE, CORRESPONDING TO 4.62 PERCENT DISCOUNT VERSUS CLOSING PRICE ON DEC. 18

