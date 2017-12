Dec 20 (Reuters) - SINTESI SOCIETA DI INVESTIMENTI E DI PARTECIPAZIONI SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS AUTHORISED THE SIGNING OF A FINANCING CONTRACT WITH ITS TOP SHAREHOLDER KYKLOS

* FINANCING AMOUNTS TO EUR 190,000 AND IS DUE IN NOT LESS THAN TWO YEARS

* FINANCING IS MEANT TO ALLOW SINTESI TO PAY THE EXPENSES FOR THE COMPLETION OF ITS COMPOSITION WITH CREDITORS

