UPDATE 1-Croatia central bank sees higher inflation, slower growth in 2018

(adds more detail)

SARAJEVO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Croatia’s central bank said on Wednesday it expects economic growth to ease to 2.9 percent next year from the 3.1 percent it is forecasting for this year as personal consumption and exports of goods and services slow down.

In its end-of-year forecast document, the central bank also said it saw average inflation in 2018 accelerating to 1.6 percent from 1.2 percent expected for this year.

The bank said that the risks entailed by the crisis at Agrokor, the country’s largest retailer, may be balanced out by stronger revenues from tourism next year.

Agrokor, the biggest employer in the Balkans with around 60,000 staff, was put into state-run administration in April and has until next July to achieve a final deal with creditors to avoid bankruptcy.

Tourism accounts for almost 20 percent of Croatian GDP.

In the first nine months of this year Croatia’s economy expanded 3.0 percent compared with the same period last year. (Reporting by Igor Ilic, writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Catherine Evans and Hugh Lawson)