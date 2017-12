Dec 21 (Reuters) - SPINEWAY SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY, SUBSCRIPTION FOR 200 TRANCHE WARRANTS FOR NOTES WITH WARRANTS BY YA II PN, LTD. INVESTMENT FUND

* ISSUANCE FOR A FIRST NOTES TRANCHE FOR 1 MILLION EUROS OF NOMINAL VALUE

* ISSUANCE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF 100 NOTES WITH 267 379 WARRANTS IN CO'S NAME Source text : bit.ly/2BUFo7u

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)