BRIEF-Indykpol Signs Prelim. Agreement To Sell Organised Part Of Co

Dec 21

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT SIGNED A PRELIM. AGREEMENT TO SELL AN ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY TO SUPERDROB ZAKLADY DROBIARSKO-MIESNE

* THE BASE VALUE OF THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY HAS BEEN AGREED TO 187.2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE FINAL PRICE WILL BE BASED ON THE BASE VALUE, THE LEVEL OF NET WORKING CAPITAL AND THE AMOUNT OF FINANCIAL DEBT AT THE DEAL CLOSING DATE

* THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY FORMS AMONG OTHERS POULTRY SLAUGHTERHOUSE IN LUBLIN AND CHICKEN HATCHERY IN TURKA

