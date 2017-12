BRIEF-Biosearch signs 10-year license agreement with Nestlé

Dec 22 (Reuters) - BIOSEARCH SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY SIGNED LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH NESTLÉ UNIT NESTEC FOR ITS LACTOBACILLUS FERMENTUM LC40 STRAIN

* LICENSE CONCERNS WORLDWIDE MARKETING OF HEREDITUM LACTOBACILLUS FERMENTUM LC40, FOOD SUPPLEMENT DESTINED FOR WOMEN‘S HEALTH DURING BREASTFEEDING PERIOD

* AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED FOR INITIAL PERIOD OF 10 YEARS, TO BE COMPLEMENTED BY SUPPLY AGREEMENT

* COOPERATION IS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE ESTIMATED INCOME BETWEEN 25 AND 30 MILLION EUROS IN FIRST 5 YEARS OF COMMERCIALIZATION OF PRODUCT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)