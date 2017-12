BRIEF-Industria 4.0 Reaches 95% Stake In Tech-Value, Exercises Right To Purchase All Remaining Shares

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tech-Value SpA:

* INDUSTRIA 4.0 SRL SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT REACHED 95.59% OF TECH-VALUE SHARE CAPITAL

* AS PART OF ITS VOLUNTARY OFFER FOR ALL TECH-VALUE ORDINARY SHARES AND “WARRANT TECH-VALUE S.P.A. 2014 - 2018”, A TOTAL OF 536,210 SHARES, REPRESENTING 77.4% OF SHARES IN THE OFFER AND 17.38% OF SHARE CAPITAL, WERE TENDERED UNTIL DEC 21

* TOTAL OF 2.9 MILLION WARRANTS, REPRESENTING 95.09% OF THE WARRANTS SUBJECT OF THE OFFER, WERE TENDERED

* THE VALUE OF SHARES AND WARRANTS TENDERED IN THE PERIOD IS EUR 2.6 MLN

* AS DECLARED IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT, ONCE INDUSTRIA 4.0 REACHES AT LEAST 95% OF TECH-VALUE CAPITAL, IT WILL EXERCISE THE RIGHT TO PURCHASE CO‘S ALL REMAINING SHARES IN CIRCULATION AT A PRICE PER SHARE EQUAL TO THE PRICE IN THE OFFER

* OFFER WILL END ON DEC 22; THE PRICE IS EQUAL TO EUR 4.13/SHARE AND EUR 0.13/WARRANT

