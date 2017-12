Dec 22 (Reuters) - STEFANEL:

* SAID ON THURSDAY COMPLETED RESTRUCTURING WITH THE TRANSFER OF CONTROL TO ATTESTOR CAPITAL

* THE AGREEMENT WAS IMPLEMENTED DUE TO FULFILMENT OF ALL NECESSARY CONDITIONS

* SHAREHOLDERS MEETING APPOINTED NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS COMPOSED OF 9 MEMBERS, NAMED GIUSEPPE STEFANEL CHAIRMAN

