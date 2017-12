Dec 25(Reuters) - MERLIN GROUP SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS DECIDED TO STOP PUBLISHING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AND WITHDRAW ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2017

* WITHDRAWS THE GUIDANCE DUE TO SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ITS ESTIMATES, CONSIDERING RESULTS IN DEC.

* DUE TO HIGH SEASONALITY OF ITS BUSINESS, THE RESULTS IN DECEMBER HAVE EACH TIME A DECISIVE IMPACT ON THE POSSIBILITY OF ACHIEVING THE ESTIMATED ANNUAL RESULTS

