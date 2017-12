Dec 26 (Reuters) - AGRONOVA-L:

* SAID ON MONDAY VEGAINVEST ACQUIRED 53.18 PCT STAKE IN COMPANY

* MEGAINVEST ACQUIRED 46.81 PCT STAKE IN COMPANY

* VEGAINVEST AND MEGAINVEST ARE OWNED BY COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS FUND MANAGED BY REGION GROUP

* PREVIOUSLY AGRONOVA-L WAS OWNED BY ROMAN‘S AVDEYEV ROSSIUM

* AGRONOVA-L WAS THE LAST AGRICULTURAL ASSET OF ROSSIUM

* ROSSIUM IS KEY SHAREHOLDER WITH CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW

