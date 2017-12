Dec 26 (Reuters) - ITTIFAK HOLDING:

* SAID ON MONDAY ITS WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT SEHA INSAAT TO DIVEST LANDED PROPERTY IN KONYA TO 70.6 PERCENT-OWNED UNIT ADESE ALISVERIS AT 43.9 MILLION LIRA PLUS VALUE-ADDED TAX

* TO CONTINUE THE HOUSING PROJECT WHICH IS EXPECTED TO YIELD REVENUE OF 180.0 MILLION LIRA IN THE TRANSFERED LANDED PROPERTY

