Dec 27 (Reuters) - EMLAK KONUT REIT:

* SELLS SHOPPING MALL IN METROPOL ISTANBUL PROJECT AT 1.36 BILLION LIRA INCLUDING VAT

* EMLAK KONUT‘S SHARE OF THE RELEVANT SALE IS 587.7 MILLION LIRA INCLUDING VALUE-ADDED TAX

