Dec 27 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT PLAY COMMUNICATIONS WILL REPLACE SYNTHOS IN WIG30 INDEX AFTER THE END OF THE TRADING SESSION ON DEC. 29

* ALSO AFTER THE LAST TRADING SESSION IN 2017, LIVECHAT SHARES WILL BE ADDED TO MWIG40 INDEX

* THE SHARES OF AILLERON AND LUBAWA WILL BE ADDED TO SWIG80 INDEX AND SHARES OF PBG SA WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM THE INDEX

Source text: bit.ly/2BOozI9

