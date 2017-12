Dec 29 (Reuters) - KORDSA TEKNIK TEKSTIL:

* EXPECTS $60 MLN REVENUE, UP 35 PERCENT FOR 2018

* EXPECTS $45.0 MLN REVENUE FROM NEW PRODUCTS FOR 2017

* SEES AROUND $15.0 MLN - $20.0 MLN REVENUE IN 5 YEARS FROM CONSTRUCTION REINFORCEMENT SEGMENT

* SEES AROUND $5.0 MLN REVENUE FROM COMPOSITE MATERIALS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)