Dec 29(Reuters) - MENDERES TEKSTIL:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS 48 PERCENT OWNED UNIT AKTUR ARAC MUAYENE AGREES TO PROPOSE DISTRIBUTION OF 25.0 MILLION LIRA DIVIDEND

* AKTUR ARAC MUAYENE TO DISTRIBUTE 12.0 MILLION LIRA TO MENDERES TEKSTIL

* PLANS TO COMPLETE DISTRIBUTION ON JANUARY 15

* EXPECTS EGM APPROVAL ON THIS ISSUE

