Dec 29 (Reuters) - HEALTH ITALIA SPA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY 9-MONTH OPERATING REVENUE OF EUR 14.1 MILLION

* 9-MONTH EBITDA OF EUR 3.0 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO REACH TURNOVER OF MORE THAN EUR 60.0 MILLION AND EBITDA OF OVER EUR 20.0 MILLION IN 2020

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)