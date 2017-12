Dec 29 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT RESOLVED TO WITHDRAW SHARES OF FOTA FROM TRADING ON THE WSE MAIN MARKET AS OF JAN. 14, 2018

* THE DECISION FOLLOWS THE 6-MONTH PERIOD SINCE THE VALIDATION OF THE BANKRUTPCY RESOLUTION WITH LIQUIDATION OF THE COMPANY‘S ASSETS

Source text: bit.ly/2EdstvJ

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)