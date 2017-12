BRIEF-Shareholders to vote on Athos Venture Capital business profile change

Dec 29 (Reuters) - ATHOS VENTURE CAPITAL S.A.:

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON JAN. 29, 2018, ON THE CHANGE OF THE COMPANY‘S BUSINESS PROFILE

* MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDS TO FOCUS ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF TECHNOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS, WITH PARTICULAR EMPHASIS ON VIRTUAL REALITY TECHNOLOGY FOR THE MEDICAL SECTOR

* AS SOON AS THE SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE ABOVE, THE MANAGEMENT WILL START WORKING ON A DETAILED DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY FOR THE COMPANY

