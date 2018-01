Jan 2 (Reuters) - AUDEN AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY CALLS AUDEN GROUP GMBH TO DEPOSIT THE OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTIONS

* SAID CALLS AUDEN GROUP GMBH TO DEPOSIT OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTIONS TO SHARE CAPITAL FROM CAPITAL INCREASE AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS OF DECEMBER 2016 BY JANUARY 12, 2018

* REQUEST FOR A PAYMENT OF 1.51 MILLION EUROS ON THE ISSUE PRICE FOR THE SUBSCRIBED SHARES WAS PUBLISHED IN FEDERAL GAZETTE

