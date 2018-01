Jan 2(Reuters) - DEUTSCHE REAL ESTATE AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR SALE OF OFFICE AND COMMERCIAL BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN FRANKFURT / MAIN

* AGREED PURCHASE PRICE IS HIGHER THAN PROPERTY VALUATION LAST PERFORMED ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 AND WILL RESULT IN ADDITIONAL POSITIVE EFFECT ON CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES COMPARED TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION FIGURES PUBLISHED AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

