BRIEF-Axelero Issue Of Bond Loan For Up To EUR 16 Mln Approved

Jan 2

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING APPROVED THE ISSUE OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND LOAN CUM WARRANTS, RESERVED TO ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES LLC OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES, FOR UP TO EUR 16 MILLION

* THE BOND LOAN TO BE DIVIDED INTO EIGHT TRANCHES

* EACH TRANCHE WILL HAVE A FIVE-YEAR TERM TO MATURITY FROM THE RELEVANT ISSUE DATE

* THE BONDS TO BE OFFERED FOR SUBSCRIPTION AT A PRICE EQUAL TO 98 PCT OF THEIR NOMINAL VALUE AND WILL ACCRUE A GROSS ANNUAL INTEREST OF 2 PCT FROM THE ISSUE DATE

