Jan 2(Reuters) - Interferie SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF PART OF ITS BUSINESS, I.E. SANATORIUM-RECREATIONAL FACILITY BARBARKA IN SWINOUJSCIE TO UZDROWISKO POŁCZYN GRUPA PGU SA

* THE SALE PRICE IS 15.3 MILLION ZLOTYS, SUBJECT TO SOME CORRECTION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)