FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Venezuela
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#New Issues News
January 2, 2018 / 3:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ireland plans 10-year (May 2028) euro bond

Melissa Song Loong

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 2 (IFR) - Ireland has mandated Citigroup, Danske Bank, Davy, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura as joint lead managers for a forthcoming long 10-year euro RegS benchmark transaction, maturing 15 May 2028.

The syndicated transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA stabilisation.

The issuer’s ratings are Moody’s A2 (Stable), Standard & Poor’s A+ (Stable), Fitch Ratings A+ (Stable). (Reporting by Melissa Song Loong; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.