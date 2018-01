BRIEF-Deutsche Rohstoff: Group Benefits From US Tax Reform

Jan 3 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY US CORPORATE TAX REFORM WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES IN THE US

* REDUCTION OF TAX RATE FROM 35% TO 21% WILL RESULT IN ADDITIONAL EARNINGS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES IN CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2017

* THIS IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ADDITIONAL GROUP NET INCOME OF AROUND EUR 3.3 MILLION

* FOR COMING YEARS, DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF GROUP AND THE US SUBSIDIARIES WILL ALSO BENEFIT FROM THE TAX REFORM

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)