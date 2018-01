Jan 3 (Reuters) - MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA:

* SAYS 100 PERCENT OF THE BONDS ISSUED BY MASMOVIL BROADBAND UNDER TENDER OFFER HAS BEEN REPURCHASED

* ON DEC. 14, 2017 MASMOVIL ANNOUNCED THE TENDER OFFER ADDRESSED TO ALL THE HOLDERS OF THE SENIOR SECURED BONDS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 68 MILLION EUROS

