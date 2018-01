Jan 3 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY DECEMBER REVENUE OF ABOUT 893 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 18 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 REVENUE 7.03 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 17 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* ESTIMATED GROSS MARGIN IN DECEMBER OF ABOUT 56 PERCENT, UP 20 P.P. VERSUS YEAR AGO

* AS OF JAN. 2018 IT WILL STOP PUBLICATION OF MONTHLY SALES REPORTS

