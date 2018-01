Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indata SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT PLANS TO MERGE WITH ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY INDATA UTILITIES SA

* THE MERGER WILL BE CARRIED OUT THROUGH TRANSFERRING ALL ASSETS OF INDATA UTILITIES TO THE COMPANY

* SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON THE MERGER ON FEB. 5

