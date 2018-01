Jan 4 (Reuters) - TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY IT ADOPTED A RESOLUTION TO CALL AND REDEEM THE EUR 600 MLN HYBRID BOND ISSUED IN 2013

* WILL CALL AND REDEEM THE HYBRID BONDS AT THEIR NOMINAL VALUE PLUS ALL INTEREST ON FEBRUARY 1, 2018, THE FIRST CALL DATE

