Jan 8 - C-QUADRAT INVESTMENT AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY REALIZED ADDITIONAL REVENUE FROM PERFORMANCE-RELATED REMUNERATION

* SAID ADDITIONAL REVENUE PROVIDED BY PERFORMANCE- RELATED REMUNERATION IN DEC 2017 IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO APPROX. EUR 12 MLN

* THIS REVENUE WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS OF C-QUADRAT INVESTMENT AG IN 2017 AND WILL THUS HAVE A SIGNIFICANT POSITIVE IMPACT ON THIS FIGURE

