Jan 10 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA:

* LIFTS 2020 ROE FORECAST TO 16.2% FROM 14.1% SET EARLIER IN OCT. 4, 2017

* SEES 2020 NIM AT 5.3% VERSUS 5.1% SEEN EARLIER

* IN 2020 WANTS TO ACHIEVE TIER 1 AT 15% AND TCR AT 17% WHAT IS 3.25 P.P. ABOVE REGULATORY MINIMUM

* ESTIMATES THAT IN 2017 VOLUME OF GROSS LOANS AMOUNTED TO 6.8 BILLION ZLOTYS EXCEEDING ITS STRATEGIC AIM BY 0.8 BILLION ZLOTYS

