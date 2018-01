BRIEF-BDF Shareholders To Vote On Share Capital Increase

Jan 10 (Reuters) - BDF SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON FEBRUARY 5 ON THE COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY NOT MORE THAN 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NOT MORE THAN 15.0 MILLION SERIES G SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SERIES G SHARES WILL BE PREFERRED SHARES SO THAT EACH SHARE WILL ENTITLE ITS HOLDER TO 2 VOTES ON THE COMPANY‘S GENERAL MEETING

* SERIES G SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

