January 10, 2018 / 9:36 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Aroundtown planning EUR300m-400m perp NC6, IPTs MS+220/+225

Julian Baker

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (IFR) -

* IPTs MS+220/+225, EUR300m-400m size, pricing today. First call 17 Jan 2024, 25bp coupon step-up on 17 Jan 2029, further 75bp on 17 Jan 2044, German law, Irish listing, 100k/100k denoms, Reg S bearer. SG is B&D. (9:26am)

Aroundtown SA (Ticker: ARNDTN; Country: LU), rated BBB+ stable by S&P, has mandated Citi, Deutsche Bank, MS and SG CIB for a euro perpetual non-call euro hybrid transaction. Expected instrument rating BBB-. Target Market: MiFID II Eligible counterparties and professional clients only. No sales to EEA retail. No KID will be prepared. (9:26am)

